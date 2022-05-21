Assam: Floods Destroy Picturesque Haflong

The picturesque Haflong in Dima Hasao district in Assam has been completely devastated due to the ongoing wave floods in the state.
The district has been receiving heavy rainfall since the past six days. The unmanageable water has brought a pause to the traffic and has made it nearly impossible for the people to live in their houses. Walls of houses across the district have ruptured.
Meanwhile, on Friday, the Indian Air Force deployed its Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to deploy National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel in the flood-affected areas of Haflong to help evacuate the people stranded in the area.
On Saturday, three people, including one woman, died due to a landslide in Haflong.
According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 7.12 lakh people in 29 districts across 84 revenue circles of the state are currently reeling under the fury of floods.
3.36 lakh people have been affected alone in Nagaon district followed by 1.66 lakh in Cachar district, 1.11 lakh in Hojai, and 52,709 in Darrang district.
As per the report, 80,036.90 hectares of cropland and 2,251 villages are still underwater and a total of 74,705 flood-affected people are currently lodged in 234 relief camps set up by the district administration.
