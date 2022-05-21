Assam: Floods Destroy Picturesque Haflong

The picturesque Haflong in Dima Hasao district in Assam has been completely devastated due to the ongoing wave floods in the state.

The district has been receiving heavy rainfall since the past six days. The unmanageable water has brought a pause to the traffic and has made it nearly impossible for the people to live in their houses. Walls of houses across the district have ruptured.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Indian Air Force deployed its Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to deploy National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel in the flood-affected areas of Haflong to help evacuate the people stranded in the area.