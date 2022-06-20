Assam Floods: Educational Institutions Remain Closed in Several Districts

Amid the worsening situation of flood in Assam, the educational institutions remain closed in many districts.

The educational institutions in Kamrup district remain closed on Monday amid the flood situation.

The educational institutions under North Guwahati and Hajo revenue circles will also remain closed until the flood situation improves.

Moreover, Darrang district administration, Bajali administration, Cachar district administration has also ordered the educational institutions both private and government to remain closed till further notice.

Also Read: 7 Terrorists Including Three Pakistanis Killed In J&K Encounter

Meanwhile, two policemen have also been washed away in flood waters in Nagaon district during a rescue operation.

According to Assam Police, a team of Kampur police station were engaged in a rescue operation late on Sunday night when Sub-Inspector Samujjal Kakoti and Constable Rajiv Bordoloi were washed away in flood waters.

The body of Rajiv Bordoloi was recovered but Samujjal Kakoti remained missing. His remains were later retrieved by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) on Monday morning.