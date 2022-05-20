Assam Floods Force School Children To Travel In Boats

Amid flash floods, parents of children had to resort to boats to bring their children to primary school in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

An LP school at Bishnupur in Jonai sub-division is surrounded by floodwater due to which parents and their children had to commute by boats

According to a teacher, there are around 29 students in the primary school.

While some parents used boats to bring their children to school, many remained home due to the flood situation, he said.

A local resident informed that it has been tough for the people of the region. Small children go through a lot to just to attend classes.

"They find it hard to embark the boats. Sometimes, they fall off the boats. It becomes a dangerous situation," he said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than seven lakh people have been affected by floods across 29 districts, which left nine people dead as of date.

Currently, 1,413 villages are underwater and Nagaon is the worst affected district where 2.88 lakh people are reeling under the calamity, ASMD stated.

In Cachar nearly 1.2 lakh people and in Hojai more than 1.07 lakh people have been affected so far.

