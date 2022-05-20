Arunachal: Death Toll Due To Landslides Increases To 8

The death toll due to landslides in Arunachal Pradesh has surged to eight after a missing woman’s body was recovered on Friday.

After six days of extensive search operation, the body of the woman was recovered from the debris in the backside of Punjabi Dhaba in the city, Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Jimmy Chiram said.

Two bodies were also recovered from the spot and the woman was feared dead after their house was hit by a landslide on Sunday night.

"The search operation conducted by the National Disaster Response Force, state officials and the police was hampered due to incessant rainfall," Chiram said.

On Monday, two Public Works Department labourers were also buried in a landslide at Ganga-Jully Basti Road while trying to extricate a motorcycle stuck in the mud.

In Kurung Kumey district, three people lost their lives due to landslides while another is still missing, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said.

Over the last few days, most parts of the state have been witnessing heavy rainfall with landslides being reported from several districts.

According to reports, around 3,000 people in 33 villages of 14 districts have been affected till Wednesday by heavy rain that triggered landslides and flash floods.

At least 7.6 hectares of cultivated fields have been destroyed, while 392 houses were damaged across the state.

