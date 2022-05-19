Assam Floods: Govt Starts Emergency Guwahati-Silchar Flight Service

In order to mitigate communication crisis due to floods and landslides disrupting rail and road links to Barak Valley and Dima Hasao, emergency flight service has been introduced between Silchar and Guwahati by the Assam Government for the stranded passengers.

The state government has introduced the flight service under UDAAN scheme at a subsidized rate of Rs. 3000 and the subsidized rate will be beard by the government.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) will sign an MoU with Fly Big Airlines in this regard.

The tickets will be available at special counters at DC office, Cachar and ATDC’s head office at Paltan Bazar, Guwahati.

Passengers can book flight through the contact number- 8135902973/8638023921.

Passengers can pay online through UPI apps to 8135902973.

The flight service will be available from Friday (May 20) from Guwahati to Silchar at 5 pm and from Silchar to Guwahati at 6.20 pm.