Jorhat-Majuli Ferry Service Suspended

The Jorhat-Majuli ferry service has been suspended for an indefinite time due to the rising water level in the River Brahmaputra.

The ferry service between Majuli-Nimatighat was resumed on Wednesday (May 18). The service which was suspended since May 15 was resumed on Wednesday but due to the rising water level due to incessant rainfall, the ferry service was suspended again for the safety of the people.

Meanwhile, the ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati on the Brahmaputra River have also been suspended on Tuesday amid rising water levels.

Water levels in the Brahmaputra are reaching dangerous levels as heavy rains lashed several parts of the state and the Northeast.

Officials informed that all the services from North Guwahati have been suspended. The ferry piers have been submerged due to rising water levels, they said.

Meanwhile, the suspension of services has caused problems for commuters as they use ferries as a mode of transport.

It may be noted that the meteorological department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Guwahati.

It informed that the city will likely to receive two to three centimeters of rainfall every hour over the next few days.