Assam Floods: Govt Vows Permanent Solution as Death Toll Reaches 52

More than 3.86 lakh people are currently taking shelter in 515 relief camps and distribution centers set up by the administration in 24 flood-hit districts. The ASDMA also reported that 11,20,165 animals have been affected by the deluge. The number of affected villages has risen to 3,208, and floodwaters have caused the death of 31 wild animals in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP), according to the KNP field director.