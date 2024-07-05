Assam Floods: Govt Vows Permanent Solution as Death Toll Reaches 52

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal assessed the flood situation in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts on Thursday. To evaluate the extent of the flood damage, he took a boat ride from Guijan ghat in Tinsukia district to Mulukgaon in Dibrugarh.
Sonowal emphasized the commitment of both the state and the central governments to find a permanent solution to Assam's recurring flood problems. "Lakhs of people have been affected by Assam floods. The state government and district administration are taking steps to provide relief materials. In the coming days, the state government along with the Centre is committed to finding a permanent solution to the flood situation in Assam," he stated.
He also mentioned that a study on Dibrugarh city needs to be conducted through a competent institution to assess techno-economic feasibility and landscape, which will help in formulating a solution.
The flood situation in Assam remains critical, with a total death toll of 52 and about 21.13 lakh people affected in 29 districts due to the second wave of flooding. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, six people died in the last 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 52.
More than 3.86 lakh people are currently taking shelter in 515 relief camps and distribution centers set up by the administration in 24 flood-hit districts. The ASDMA also reported that 11,20,165 animals have been affected by the deluge. The number of affected villages has risen to 3,208, and floodwaters have caused the death of 31 wild animals in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP), according to the KNP field director.
The flood-affected districts include Goalpara, Nagaon, Nalbari, Kamrup, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, South Salmara, Dhubri, Jorhat, Charaideo, Hojai, Karimganj, Sivasagar, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Golaghat, Darrang, Biswanath, Cachar, Kamrup (M), Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong, Chirang, Karbi Anglong West, and Majuli.
Meanwhile, Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora visited the flood-affected areas in Morigaon district on Thursday. He interacted with the flood-affected people taking shelter on the embankment in the Bhuragaon area of Morigaon district. Bora noted that while the water level of the Brahmaputra River is receding in Morigaon district, the flood situation remains dire.
"As instructed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, I came to Morigaon to take stock of the flood situation. The situation is still grim, and 28 districts of the state have been affected by this flood. Yesterday, we had a state cabinet meeting led by the Chief Minister, who instructed us to visit the flood-affected districts," Bora said.