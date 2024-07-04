Tension Flares in Assam's Golaghat Over Flood Relief Dispute

A heated confrontation unfolded in Bahguri area of Dergaon under Golaghat district, as tensions escalated between Circle Officer cum Executive Magistrate Manisha Kalita and Bidyut Saikia, General Secretary of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), over alleged discrepancies in flood relief distribution on Thursday.
According to reports, the dispute arose due to claims by KMSS that several flood-affected communities, including Karoiguri, Charai Chapori, Gormara, Sristika, Halowa, Chamua, Lemchapori, Natun Chapori, and others, were deprived of essential supplies such as food, fodder for livestock, children's food, drinking water, and medicines. Bidyut Saikia accused authorities of negligence in providing relief to these areas.
In contrast, Circle Officer Manisha Kalita asserted that all affected individuals had received necessary flood relief. The situation intensified when Kalita reportedly rebuffed Saikia's inquiries with defiance, allegedly stating, "Who are you to question me? I am not answerable to you and I will take action against you."
The conflict escalated further when Kalita filed a police complaint, accusing KMSS member Ajamul Paschung of using derogatory language, physically restraining her, and pushing her during her emergency duties. Kalita also accused Bidyut Saikia of inciting the public and verbally abusing her during the confrontation.
"I was accompanied by my staff who saved me by stopping him from further assaulting me," Kalita remarked in her police complaint.
A police case (95/2024) has been registered against Bidyut Saikia under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 296 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 221 (intentional omission to apprehend on the part of public servant), 351(2) (assault or criminal force), and 3(5) (causing hurt).
The incident has stirred public outrage in the flood-affected regions, with locals expressing dissatisfaction over relief efforts.