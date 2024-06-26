Assam Floods: Human Toll Rises to 31 as Relief Efforts Intensify

As Assam battles one of its most severe flood crises in recent years, the human toll continues to mount. As of Tuesday, a total of 31 lives have been tragically lost due to the floods across various districts in the state, as per the latest report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
The floods, impacting nine districts including Kamrup, Golaghat, Karimganj, and Barpeta, have disrupted the lives of thousands, with extensive damage to infrastructure and livelihoods reported.
The Kushiyara River in Karimganj has surged beyond danger levels, exacerbating the situation and leading to widespread displacement. Over 556 villages are affected, affecting 153,960 individuals and damaging 1,547.35 hectares of crop area.
Relief operations are in full swing, with 149 relief camps and distribution centers providing shelter and aid to 12,323 displaced individuals. These facilities cater to men, women, children, pregnant or lactating mothers, and persons with disabilities, while an additional 14,089 affected individuals receive assistance through relief distribution centers.
Livestock has also been severely impacted, with 27,380 large animals and a staggering 186,032,500 small animals affected. The flood has caused extensive damage to infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges, in districts like Chirang, Darrang, Goalpara, Golaghat, and Kamrup. Despite the challenges, rescue operations by local communities and agencies have been pivotal in evacuating people and animals to safety, showcasing a coordinated effort to mitigate the disaster's impact.
Efforts are underway to provide essential supplies such as rice, dal, salt, mustard oil, and cattle feed to affected populations, with substantial distributions already made in districts like Cachar. The government and disaster management teams are working tirelessly to restore normalcy and provide ongoing support to affected communities amidst the ongoing crisis.