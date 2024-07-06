Kaziranga Implements Drone Surveillance and Rescue Measures Amid Flood Crisis

The authorities of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have initiated the use of drones to monitor wildlife as they move towards the Karbi Hills, according to Arun Vignesh, the DFO and Deputy Director of Kaziranga. The park has also deployed hand boats to locate and rescue trapped or deceased animals.
Vignesh assured that steps have been taken to ensure that the animals seeking refuge in the Karbi Hills are not disturbed. Despite the receding floodwaters, concerns remain for the wildlife in Kaziranga.
Currently, 59 forest camps are still submerged. These include:
Agratoli forest range: 6 camps
Kaziranga forest range: 20 camps
Bagori forest range: 21 camps
Burhapahar forest range: 5 camps
Bokakhat forest range: 2 camps
Forest ranges under Nagaon wildlife division: 5 camps
According to park authorities, 92 wild animals, including three rhino calves, have died during the floods due to various reasons, while 95 animals have been rescued.
On Friday, Pratidin Time captured footage of a rhino calf rescue operation. Despite the receding water, large areas of the park remain waterlogged, continuing the plight of the animals. A rhino calf was found trapped in a pond in Baghmari village, within the Bagori forest range. The 18-month-old calf, which appeared sick, was rescued by the forest department and the officials of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) and sent to the CWRC in Panbari.
In a related development, the Superintendent of Police, Golaghat, has issued an advisory to ensure the safety and security of wildlife and to regulate vehicle movement through Kaziranga National Park:
Commercial Trucks:
Entry from Numaligarh Tiniali: 7 AM to 3 PM
Entry from Panbari, Bokakhat, and Bagori Border: 8 AM to 4 PM at regulated speed, piloted by police and forest staff.
No entry from 4 PM to 8 AM.
Passenger Vehicles (both private and commercial):
Movement is allowed round the clock at regulated speeds, piloted by police and forest staff, with intervals every half hour.