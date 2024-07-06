Kaziranga Implements Drone Surveillance and Rescue Measures Amid Flood Crisis

Commercial Trucks:

Entry from Numaligarh Tiniali: 7 AM to 3 PM

Entry from Panbari, Bokakhat, and Bagori Border: 8 AM to 4 PM at regulated speed, piloted by police and forest staff.

No entry from 4 PM to 8 AM.

Passenger Vehicles (both private and commercial):

Movement is allowed round the clock at regulated speeds, piloted by police and forest staff, with intervals every half hour.