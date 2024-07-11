Assam Floods: Kaziranga Animal Death Toll Rises To 174 Including 10 Rhinos

With the death of another rhino in Assam’s Kaziranga, so far, 10 rhinos have been lost to flooding in the state. This took the animal death toll to 174 as floods continue to take its toll on Assam.
The latest report from Kaziranga authorities stated that so far, 10 rhinos, 144 hog deer and two each of swamp deer and Sambar have died due to drowning in the national park.
Meanwhile, authorities have managed to treat and release 116 animals into the wild successfully with the total rescued animals standing at 135.
Notably, out of the 233 camps in Kaziranga, 46 still remain inundated. The decline in the number highlights the floodwaters are subsiding.
According to the report, four camps in Agratoli, 20 in Kaziranga, 17 in Bagori, four in Burhapahar, and one under Nagaon WL Division are submerged.
Additionally, water level at Pasighat, and Dibrugarh are below danger level, while the water level at Numaligarh, Nimatighat, Tezpur and Dhansirimukh are still above danger levels.