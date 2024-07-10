Assam Floods: With 5 More Deaths, Toll Rises To 84

At least five lives including that of a child were lost to floods in Assam in the last 24 hours taking the death toll up to 84, according to data shared by Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday.
While one death, in Dhubri, was reported due to drowning not related to floods, four other lives lost in Dibrugarh, South Salmara, Dhemaji and Cachar were attributed to floods.
According to the report, no river is flowing above the highest flood level, indicating water levels have subsided to some extent. However, the Brahmaputra at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Dhubri, the Burhidihing at Chenimari, Disang at Nanglamuraghat and Kushiyara at Karimganj are flowing above the danger level.
The latest report highlighted that 2,580 villages under 86 revenue circles in 27 districts of Assam remain affected due to floods. Meanwhile, 39,898.92 hectares of crop area across the state remain inundated causing agricultural losses.
Moreover, 45,620 inmates including 10,928 children are still affected by the floods and are housed at 209 relief camps across the state.
On the other hand, two districts of Assam – Udalguri and Tinsukia – are affected by erosion caused by floods. However, no loss of lives due to erosion were reported in the last 24 hours.
Elsewhere, Kaziranga National Park authorities informed that the animal death toll amid excessive flooding rose to 163 with another 135 animals rescued so far.