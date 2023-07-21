Assam Floods: Rainfall Causes Significant Power Damage In Kamrup (M)

Two power transformers and transformer Distribution Point (DP) structures were damaged, along with 2,300 meters of conductor, after a large tree fell at Khetri.

In the capital city of Dispur, several areas, including Keraikuchi, Sijubari, Hatigaon, Wireless, Rukminigaon, Rukmininagar, Baghorbori-Sinaki Path Bye Lane No 226, have been severely affected by water logging following heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.