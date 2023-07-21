Assam Floods: Rainfall Causes Significant Power Damage In Kamrup (M)

The ongoing floods in Assam have caused widespread destruction, impacting thousands of lives in multiple districts.
In the Sonapur area of the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, the Power Department reported significant damages to infrastructure due to heavy rainfall.
Two power transformers and transformer Distribution Point (DP) structures were damaged, along with 2,300 meters of conductor, after a large tree fell at Khetri.
In the capital city of Dispur, several areas, including Keraikuchi, Sijubari, Hatigaon, Wireless, Rukminigaon, Rukmininagar, Baghorbori-Sinaki Path Bye Lane No 226, have been severely affected by water logging following heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.
The floods have caused immense hardships for the local population, with a total of 17,928 individuals being affected in four districts across the state. The situation remains critical as the Brahmaputra River continues to flow above the danger level, posing a significant threat to low-lying areas and settlements along its banks.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Sivasagar remained the worst affected district with 17,928 people reeling under flood waters, followed by Barpeta with 3,417 people and Biswanath with 1,258 people.
There has been no loss of human life reported on this particular day, the overall death toll from the floods stands at nine, underscoring the severity of the disaster.