Assam Floods: More Than 40K Lives Affected As Water Level Rise Above Danger Mark

The flood situation in Assam remains critical, with several districts severely affected. Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Nalbari, Tamulpur, and Tinsukia are highly affected, as reported by the official bulletin on Thursday.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), there have been no reported casualties in the past 24 hours. The total number of human lives lost due to the floods currently stands at seven.
The ASDMA highlighted that the water levels of several rivers, including Beki (Road Bridge), Disang (Nanglamuraghat), and Brahmaputra (Dhubri; Neamatighat), are above the danger level.
Across Assam, a total of 179 villages in 19 revenue circles are submerged, and approximately 2211.99 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged, according to the ASDMA.
Meanwhile, the Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC) in Bhutan, responsible for the Kurichhu project in eastern Bhutan, announced that they will be conducting a Reservoir scouring of the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant on Friday.
The DGPC notified that water stored in the reservoir will be released in a controlled manner from 00:00 Hrs and is expected to be completed by 9:00 Hrs on the same day.
The Assam chief minister, taking note of the situation, tweeted about the excess release of water from the Kurichhu Dam. He informed that district administrations have been alerted to remain vigilant and provide assistance to the people, especially in the event of the water breaching the Beki and Manas rivers.
Authorities continue to monitor the flood situation closely and undertake necessary measures to provide relief and support to the affected regions.