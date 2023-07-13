Bhutan to Release Excess Water from Kurichhu Dam, Assam on High Alert

In a letter to the director of the National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM), Thimpu, Bhutan, DGPC said that they have planned to carry out the reservoir scouring on July 14. This activity has been planned around this time as the power plant has been experiencing quite a severe intake choking due to a huge accumulation of logs, debris and driftwoods at the reservoir, washed down by the rain water from the vast catchment area. Owning to this, it eventually impedes the generators to generate the power at their full capacity, thus, incurring a huge loss to the nation.