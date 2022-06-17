Assam Floods: NFR Cancels, Diverts Several Trains

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled several trains due to the flood situation in Assam. Five trains have been cancelled while four trains have been partially cancelled and routes have been changed for seven trains.

Partially Cancellation of trains-

Ø Train No. 15753 Alipurduar -Guwahati Sifhung Express of 16th June, 2022has been short terminated at Nalbari and will remain partially cancelled in between Nalbari and Guwahati.

Ø Train No. 15754 Guwahati – Alipurduar Sifhung Express of 16th June, 2022 has been short originated at Nalbari and will remain partially cancelled in between Guwahati and Nalbari.

Ø Train No. 15770 Lumding – Alipurduar Intercity Express commencing journey on 16th June, 2022 will be short terminated at Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled in between Guwahati and Alipurduar.

Ø Train No. 15769 Alipurduar - Lumding - Intercity Express commencing journey on 17th June, 2022 will be short originated at Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled in between Alipurduar and Guwahati.

Cancellation of trains:

Ø Train No. 05809 New Bongaigaon – Guwahati passenger train, of 16th June, 2022 will be cancelled between New Bongaigaon and Guwahati.

Ø Train No. 05810 Guwahati - New Bongaigaon passenger train, commencing journey on 17th June, 2022 has been cancelled between Guwahati and New Bongaigaon.

Ø Train No. 05802 Guwahati - New Bongaigaon passenger train, commencing journey on 16th& 17th June, 2022 will be cancelled between Guwahati and New Bongaigaon

Ø Train No. 05801 New Bongaigaon - Guwahati passenger train, commencing journey on 17th June, 2022 has been cancelled between New Bongaigaon and Guwahati.

Ø Train No. 15753 Alipurduar - Guwahati Sifhung Express commencing journey on 17th June, 2022 has been cancelled between Alipurduar and Guwahati.

Ø Train No. 15754 Guwahati – Alipurduar Sifhung Express commencing journey on 17th June, 2022 has been cancelled between Guwahati and Alipurduar.

Diversion of trains:

Ø Train No. 12424 New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 15th June, 2022 will be diverted via New Bongaigaon – Goalpara Town – Kamakhya instead of New Bongaigaon – Rangiya – Kamakhya.

Ø Train No. 20504 New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 15th June, 2022 will be diverted via New Bongaigaon – Goalpara Town – Kamakhya instead of New Bongaigaon – Rangiya – Kamakhya.

Ø Train No. 15658 Kamakhya – Delhi Brahmaputra Mail commencing journey on 16th June, 2022 will run via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town – New Bongaigaon instead of Kamakhya - Rangiya - New Bongaigaon.

Ø Train No. 12520 Kamakhya – Lokmanya Tilak AC Express commencing journey on 16th June, 2022 will run via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town – New Bongaigaon instead of Kamakhya - Rangiya - New Bongaigaon.

Ø Train No. 15910 Lalgarh – Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express commencing journey on 14th June, 2022 will run via New Bongaigaon – Goalpara Town – Kamakhya instead of New Bongaigaon – Rangiya – Kamakhya.

Ø Train No. 15633 Bikaner – Guwahati Express commencing journey on 15th June, 2022 will run via New Bongaigaon – Goalpara Town – Kamakhya instead of New Bongaigaon – Rangiya – Kamakhya.

Ø Train No. 13173 Sealdah – Agartala Kanchenjungha Express commencing journey on 16th June, 2022 will run via New Bongaigaon – Goalpara Town – Kamakhya instead of New Bongaigaon – Rangiya – Kamakhya.