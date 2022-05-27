Assam Floods: NRL Donates Rs 2.5 Crore To CM's Relief Fund

Numaligarh Refinery Limited on Thursday donated Rs 2.5 crore to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid the state government's relief efforts to tackle the devastation caused by the prevailing flood situation across the state.

The cheque of Rs 2.5 crore was formally handed over to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by NRL Managing Director (In-Charge) Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli, NRL Director (Finance) Indranil Mittra, the oil major's independent Directors Sylvanus Lamare and Sudip Pradhan were present on the occasion.

This is a token gesture by NRL to help the state machinery in dealing with the magnitude of destruction and damage caused by the floods, resulting in loss of precious lives, large scale destruction of property and displacement of lakhs of people from their homes, an official release said.

