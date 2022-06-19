Assam Floods: Over 1000 Schools Affected in Dhubri

The infrastructure in educational institutions has faced a severe setback as more than 1000 schools have been affected by floods in Dhubri district of Assam.

According to sources, out of 2014 schools of the district, more than one thousand schools have been damaged by the ongoing wave of floods. 876 schools have been fully damaged by the flood waters while 266 schools have been partially affected.

Moreover, 36 schools have been converted into relief camps to provide shelter to the flood affected inmates.

411 schools have been totally damaged and 98 schools have been partially affected by in the Bilasipara education block. While under Chapar Education Block, 38 schools are fully affected by flood, while 5 schools partially affected. Out of 476 schools, in Gauripur Education Block, 256 schools have been submerged by flood waters, while 65 schools are partially affected by flood. While in Agomoni Education Block out of 330 schools, 15 schools are totally affected and 40 schools are partially affected.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority have instructed all government and private educational institutions in the district to be closed down. The DC in his order also stated that exams have been exempted from being conducted.