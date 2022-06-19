Assam: Four Missing As Country Boat Capsizes In Brahmaputra

Four persons have gone missing in River Brahmaputra after their country boat capsized near Assam’s Chabua on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the incident happened when the boat carrying nine persons was sailing towards Balijan from Mahmora.

It is suspected that the boat capsized due to overloading, however, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

While five of them managed to swim to safety, four others unfortunately went missing in the river.

The missing persons have been identified as Shankar Yadav, Dhamen Das, Kishan Yadav and Sunku Kurmi.