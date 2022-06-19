Assam

Assam: Four Missing As Country Boat Capsizes In Brahmaputra

According to reports, the incident happened when the boat carrying nine persons was sailing towards Balijan from Mahmora.
Pratidin Bureau

Four persons have gone missing in River Brahmaputra after their country boat capsized near Assam’s Chabua on Sunday morning.

It is suspected that the boat capsized due to overloading, however, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

While five of them managed to swim to safety, four others unfortunately went missing in the river.

The missing persons have been identified as Shankar Yadav, Dhamen Das, Kishan Yadav and Sunku Kurmi.

