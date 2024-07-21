Assam Floods: Over 1.30 Lakh People Still Affected as Wildlife Faces Dire Straits

The flood situation in Assam has shown signs of improvement, with the number of affected individuals decreasing to 130,000 across 10 districts as of Sunday, July 21, according to an official bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The reduction in those reeling from the deluge comes as two major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, continue to flow above danger levels.
The worst-hit district remains Nagaon, where over 72,000 people are still affected. Overall, 1.30 lakh people in 23 revenue circles and 423 villages are grappling with the flood’s impact. The death toll from floods, landslides, lightning, and storms has reached 113.
In parallel, the floods have severely impacted wildlife. As of July 21, 2024, rescue operations have saved 157 animals, but 215 have died. Species affected include hog deer, swamp deer, rhinos, and various others, with significant efforts made to treat over 200 animals.
Currently, 30 of the 34 wildlife camps in Eastern Assam are inundated, leading to the vacating of 38 camps. Water levels remain a concern, with critical areas like Nimatighat and Numaligarh above danger levels, signaling ongoing risks.
Both the human and wildlife toll from the floods highlight the urgent need for continued relief and rescue operations, underscoring the profound impact of the deluge on Assam’s communities and natural habitats.