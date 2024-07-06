Assam Floods: Over 24 Lakh Affected, Major Rivers Above Danger Mark

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Friday, affecting over 24 lakh people across 30 districts as major rivers continued to rise above the danger mark.
Tragically, two individuals, including a child, lost their lives in a landslide triggered by incessant rainfall in the Dispur area of Kamrup Metropolitan district. This brings the total death toll from floods, landslides, and storms this year to 64.
Fortunately, no new casualties were reported due to floods on Friday, keeping the total deaths directly attributed to the deluge at 52.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 24,20,722 people have been affected across 30 districts, with 63,490.97 hectares of cropland inundated.
The worst-hit districts include Dhubri with 7,75,721 affected people, followed by Darrang (1,86,108), Cachar (1,75,231), Barpeta (1,39,399), and Morigaon (1,46,045). Approximately 47,103 affected individuals have sought shelter in 612 relief camps.
Additionally, rescue operations have evacuated more than 379 people and 483 animals using boats.
Urban flooding has been reported in Kamrup (Metropolitan), where a child is reported missing, as well as in Kamrup and Dibrugarh districts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a review of flood-affected areas in Dibrugarh district and emphasized ongoing efforts to assess and address the flood damage.
The Brahmaputra River and its tributaries, along with the Barak River, continue to flow above the danger mark at several locations.
Wildlife has also been significantly impacted, with 77 wild animals reported drowned and 94 rescued from Kaziranga National Park. Moreover, infrastructure damage includes 225 roads and 10 bridges.