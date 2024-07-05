Assam: Alert Issued For Golaghat Residents Living Close To Doyang, Dhansiri

Amid severe flooding across Assam caused by heavy rains, the Golaghat district administration has issued an alert for the population residing close to the banks of the Doyang and Dhansiri rivers.
The alert issued on Friday is in anticipation of the authorities at the Doyang Hydro Electric Project opening the floodgates at any moment due to a rise in water levels.
The Golaghat administration received information from the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited based on which the alert was issued. According to the report, the radial gate will be opened when the water level at the hydroelectricity project dam breaches the 321-metre mark.
As such, instructions have been relayed to suspend operations including fishing, boating, swimming and other activities for the time being.
Additionally, all department heads of Golaghat district have also been instructed to remain on alert to ensure prompt relief and rescue missions in case of any emergency situation.