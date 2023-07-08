Flood Situation Further Aggravates in Assam, 7 Dists Affected

However no loss of life has been reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the ASDMA data, Dhemaji remained the most affected district with 17,224 people suffering, followed by Lakhimpur with 10,260 people, Jorhat with 1,769 people.

Altogether 122 villages in 17 revenue circles are under water and 1479.27 hectares of cropland have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.

Meanwhile, the authorities are running 19 relief camps and distribution centers in four districts.

Nearly, 15,296 animals (Small, Big and Poultry) remain affected in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts.