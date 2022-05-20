Assam Floods: Over 3.31 Lakh People Affected in Nagaon District

The flood situation in Nagaon district of Assam continues to remain grim as more than 3.31 lakh people in the district are reeling under flood fury.

According to the reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Kampur revenue circle of the district has been badly affected by the current wave of the floods with nearly 2.37 lakh people reeling under water. Meanwhile, around 80,000 people have been affected in the Raha revenue circle.

A total of 184 villages under three revenue circles of the district are currently underwater and rescue teams of NDRF, SDRF and local administration are engaged in search operations. 104 relief camps and distribution centres have been set up by the district administration in the flood-hit areas.

On May 19, floodwaters washed away a big portion of the Kampur-Kathiatoli connecting road and submerged Raha-Chaparmukh connecting road. Nearly 12,000 hectares of cropland are currently underwater in the district.

It may be mentioned that over 7 lakh people in 27 districts and 75 revenue circles across the state have been affected by the current spell of floods.

