Assam Floods: Over 5 Lakh People Affected Across 18 Dists

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve on Sunday, with water levels receding rapidly across the state, officials reported.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday, two persons died in Karimganj district, bringing the total number of casualties from this year's floods, landslides, storms, and lightning to 93.
The report states that 5,97,604 people have been affected by the floods across the 18 districts of Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Dibrugarh and Kamrup.
Cachar is the worst affected district, with nearly 1,15,900 people suffering, followed by Dhubri with 81,497 people, and Nagaon with 76,012 people impacted by floodwaters. The administration is currently operating 134 relief camps and 38 distribution centers across 24 districts.
On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has not issued any warnings, though it forecasts some rain in the Barak Valley and a few districts od central Assam.
The Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve is currently grappling with severe flooding, as detailed in a report generated on July 14, 2024, at 1:00 PM. The floods have inundated multiple camps and significantly impacted wildlife. A total of 143 animals have been rescued, while 196 animals have tragically perished due to the flooding. In the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 26 camps out of the total 233 have been inundated with water levels reaching up to 5 feet.
