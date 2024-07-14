Assam Floods: Over 5 Lakh People Affected Across 18 Dists

The latest report on animal rescue and release in the Kaziranga National Park highlights the efforts and challenges faced in the wake of severe flooding. The rescue operations have been extensive, with a total of 143 animals saved from the floodwaters. Unfortunately, 196 animals have succumbed to the harsh conditions. The overall rescue efforts have seen 123 animals saved and released back into their natural habitats, while 179 of them drowned in the floodwaters.