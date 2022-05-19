Assam Floods: Over 6 Lakh People Affected Across 27 Districts

More than 6.62 lakh people in 27 districts of Assam have been affected by the current spell of floods in the state, a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority stated on Wednesday.

According to the report, 2.88 lakh people are affected alone in Nagaon district followed by 1.19 people affected in Cachar, 1.07 lakh in Hojai, 60562 in Darrang, 27282 in Biswanath, 19755 in Udalguri district.

"1413 villages under 70 revenue circles are affected in this wave of flood and floodwaters submerged 46160.43 hectares of cropland," the report stated.

One person drowned in Cachar district, it added.

In view of the same, the district administrations have set up 135 relief camps and 113 distribution centres where 48,304 flood affected people including 6,911 children and 50 pregnant women/lactating mothers are taking shelter, the report informed.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Kopili river at Kampur in the Nagaon district is still flowing above the danger level mark and has crossed its highest level.

Around 8,054 persons were rescued by the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and the Fire and Emergency Services teams in various flood hit districts on Wednesday.

Following a cabinet meeting yesterday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced food relief package for Dima Hasao district which has been majorly affected by artificial floods since last three days.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said that a total of 12 metric tonnes of food items will be airdropped at Haflong in Dima Hasao tomorrow morning as relief package.

He also instructed ministers Jogen Mohan and Bimal Bora to reach Haflong by any means possible to oversee the process.

“Two cabinet ministers have already started their journey to the flood hit districts to take stock of the situation. If road connectivity is disrupted, they have been instructed to reach there even by two wheeler,” he said.

Further, the chief minister informed that Barak Valley, which is also greatly affected by floods, has ample amount of food items, petrol, diesel that will last for over a week.

State ministers Parimal Suklabaidya and Ashok Singhal have been instructed to reach Barak Valley tomorrow and take stock of the situation, CM Sarma said.

The chief minister also announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of persons who lost their lives due to the floods that have gripped that entire state.

The state government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flybig airlines to bring back stranded people in Barak Valley due to floods and disruption of road and railway connectivity, he further informed.

Under the MoU, the flybig airline would provide air service between Guwahati and Silchar for next 10 days.

The price of one-way ticket has been set at Rs 3000 and the rest of the amount will be borne by the state government, he said.

