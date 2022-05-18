Assam Police Announce Rs 2 Lakh Reward For Info On Unknown Poacher

Assam police has announced cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for anyone who can provide information about the poacher who chopped and stole the horn of a rhino at Orang National Park few days ago.

Unknown poachers have been charged at Dalgaon police station under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, said official.

The announcement was made by Darrang Superintendent of police for anyone with credible information regarding the poacher responsible for this heinous crime.

Earlier last week, a dehorned rhino was spotted at the national park triggering panic among forest officials.

According to sources, forest rangers spotted the rhino with its horn removed, after which, they informed senior officials.

After investigation, it was found that the poachers had chopped off the horn from the rhino while keeping the animal alive.

Also Read: Senior leader Nilamani Sen Deka questions expulsion from APCC