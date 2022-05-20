Assam Floods: Over 7 Lakh People Affected, Death Toll Reaches 14

The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim as 7,11,905 people have been affected by the rising water levels across 29 districts and 84 revenue circles of the state.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four more deaths were reported due to the natural calamity taking the total death toll to 14, including five in landslides.

As many as 86,772 people have taken shelter in 343 relief camps, while another 411 relief distribution centres are also operational.

Meanwhile, Kopili, Disang and Brahmaputra rivers are flowing above the danger level.

The ASDMA bulletin said that 21,884 stranded people have been evacuated with the help of NDRF, SDRF and volunteers. Moreover, 269 people have been rescued from Dima Hasao district in the last two days with help of the Indian Air Force and they have been taken to Silchar.

A team of specialists from ISRO is already doing rapid damage assessment in Dima Hasao district using drones and satellite data for post-disaster need assessment.

Meanwhile, steps are being taken to restore broken communication links and a close watch is being kept on the overall situation, the ASDMA report added.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in association with district authorities of Hojai, ran a special train for the relief and rescue of flood-affected people of the district recently.

Also Read: Assam: Committee Constituted to Examine Inquiry Commission Report of CCE-2013