Assam Floods: Photo Story from Dima Hasao Completely Inundated with Flood

Assam Floods: Photo Story from Dima Hasao Completely Inundated with Flood
New Haflong Railway Station in Assam's Dima Hasao district
The flood situation in Assam has turned grim as incessant rainfall continue to wreak havoc with Haflong station in Dima Hasao completely inundated due to mud slides. Pratidin Time has come up with exclusive visuals and photographs from Dima Hasao which is completely damaged due to heavy rainfall.

Here is the photo story of Dima Hasao inundated with mud slides:

A train turned turtle as railway station inundated with mud
New Haflong Railway Station Completely under flood water due to heavy rainfall
Parking area of New Haflong Railway Station completely under water
A train completely under mud in New Haflong Railway Station
Another scene of a train being completely trapped under debris in New Haflong Railway Station
Entry towards New Haflong Railway Station inundated under flash floods
Main road of Dima Hasao completely damaged due to landslide and flood
Landslide in Dima Hasao
Minister Jogen Mohan, Bimal Bora visited Dima Hasao to take stock of the situation
Dima Hasao which has recently attracted a huge number of tourists, has been completely cut off from the rest of Assam and other regions due to landslides and floods that occurred due to heavy rainfall.

In Dima Hasao, roads, bridges and houses have been completely or partially damaged in several areas. Communication has also been snapped. Due to landslides, the district cannot be approached from outside. All roads and railways leading to Haflong have been blocked since May 15.

