Assam Floods: Photo Story from Dima Hasao Completely Inundated with Flood

The flood situation in Assam has turned grim as incessant rainfall continue to wreak havoc with Haflong station in Dima Hasao completely inundated due to mud slides. Pratidin Time has come up with exclusive visuals and photographs from Dima Hasao which is completely damaged due to heavy rainfall.
Here is the photo story of Dima Hasao inundated with mud slides:
Dima Hasao which has recently attracted a huge number of tourists, has been completely cut off from the rest of Assam and other regions due to landslides and floods that occurred due to heavy rainfall.
In Dima Hasao, roads, bridges and houses have been completely or partially damaged in several areas. Communication has also been snapped. Due to landslides, the district cannot be approached from outside. All roads and railways leading to Haflong have been blocked since May 15.