Assam Floods: All Educational Institutions to Remain Closed for 48 Hours in Cachar

In view of the flood situation, the Cachar district administration has closed all educational institutions (government and private) and non-essential private establishments for 48 hours with effect from Thursday.

The order has come into effect from 6 AM of May 19 and will remain in force till next 48 hours, said a notification from the Cachar district administration.

As many as 96,697 people across 206 revenue villages of Cachar district inundating 1462.90 hectares of cropland and 106 kaccha houses in Silchar circle have been affected by the first wave of flood.

As per sources in the Water Resources Division, the level of water at Annapurna Ghat which kept rising by 7 cm per hour on Tuesday has crossed over 21 metres and is currently measured at 21.26 metres at 11 am on Wednesday against the danger level of 19.83 metres with a rising trend of 6 cm per hour. Reports have come that water of river Barak has overflown into areas of Malugram, Sonai road and briskly inundating more areas of Silchar and other parts of the district.

As per a report issued by the Water Resources Division at Silchar, 141.80 mm of rainfall has been recorded on Tuesday, stretching the cumulative rainfall to 999.80 mm with a predicted trend of rise in the water level.

In order to mitigate communication crisis due to floods and landslides disrupting rail and road links to Barak Valley and Dima Hasao, emergency flight service has also been introduced between Silchar and Guwahati by the Assam Government for the stranded passengers.

The state government has introduced the flight service under UDAAN scheme at a subsidized rate of Rs. 3000 and the subsidized rate will be beard by the government.