Assam Floods: Photo Story of Devastation in Dima Hasao

Cracks appearing on the walls of a house due to landslides in Assam's Dima Hasao
Pratidin Time

Incessant rainfall and flood has disrupted normal life in several parts of Assam. 27 districts across the state among which the worst hit is Haflong in Dima Hasao district has been completely cut off from the rest of the state.

Pratidin Time has come up with exclusive visuals and photographs from the flood-hit state. Here are few of the photos:

A footpath strewn with broken furniture
A house damaged during the landslides
A derailed train at the new railway station in Dima Hasao
Assam sports minister Bimal Borah during an inspection of the damage

Food and other essentials were airdropped by the authorities in the district. It may be mentioned that Dima Hasao and Cachar districts have been the worst flood-affected parts in the state.

Over 7 lakh people in 27 districts and 75 revenue circles across the state have been affected by the current spell of floods.

