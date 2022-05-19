Assam Floods: RailTel Provides Free Wi-Fi at Railway Stations in Dima Hasao

In an aim to provide mobile connectivity for stranded people in flood-affected Dima Hasao district of Assam, free Wi-Fi facility has been provided at railway stations by RailTel Corporation.

The Local RailTel staff working in collaboration with the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) administration made special arrangements for passengers to use station Wi-Fi to contact their families. The special arrangement was done by temporarily suspending the requirement of OTP on the mobile phone of a user, required standard procedure for authentication purpose.

The connectivity was provided at Ditokcherra, New Harangajao and New Halflong stations, all in Dima Hasao District and Damcherra station in Cachar District under Lumding division of NFR.

According to a press release from the NFR, while it geared up entire machinery and controlled train services over the affected section, two trains got stranded in the flash floods at Ditokcherra and New Haflong stations.

While the Railway Administration successfully completed evacuation operation with the help of Air Force, Railway Protection Force, National Disaster Response Force, Assam Rifles and local administration, a big challenge was to find solution for total break-down of mobile services in the affected areas, it said.

Many passengers had been stranded in Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section due to incessant rains over the past several days.

Heavy rainfall over the northeast in the recent days has resulted in landslides, flash floods and water logging at several locations. There has been heavy damage to railway tracks, bridges, road and communication in several hilly areas.

