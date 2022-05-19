Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Northeast till May 21

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has again issued an alert of continuous downpour across northeastern states in the next four days.

The meteorological centre has predicted heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya till May 21.

The weather department has predicted that moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal is likely to continue over to Northeast India due to low-level southerly and southwesterly winds from May 19 to 21.

Under the influence of the winds, widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

On the other hand, thunderstorm and lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is also very likely over Meghalaya on May 19 and 21.

