Assam Floods: Red Alert Issued in 5 Districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued red alert for five districts in Assam for two days amidst flood havoc in the state.
The Regional Meteorological Centre issued a 'red' alert for Monday and Tuesday with prediction of heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (11-20 cm in 24 hours) with extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm in 24 hours) in Assam districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts.
During the same period, ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall is predicted in Dhurbi, South Salmara-Mankachar, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Nalbari, Goalpara and Dima Hasao districts on Monday while the same is predicted in the mentioned districts on Tuesday except for Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro) and Dima Hasao.
The RMC has issued an ‘orange’ alert for the mentioned districts.
It may be mentioned that the state is currently reeling under flood-like situation with incessant rainfall over the past few days.
Over thousands have been affected by the recent flood-like situation in the state.