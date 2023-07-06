Assam: Train Services Halted In Mariani Due To Artificial Flood

The rising water level brought train services to a halt in Mariani town of the Jorhat district of Assam on Thursday.
The heavy downpour that occurred last night caused artificial flooding in the town, which submerged the railway tracks. This led to the halting of multiple trains at the Mariani junction.
Moreover, several trains were also stuck at Titabar and Nakachari rail stations. The halting of the trains has disrupted the everyday lives of people.
The road between Nakachari and Chelenghat is also submerged under water due to the incessant rains leading to floods.
Rajdhani Express and other major trains also remained halted at the station. This affected the lives of people across the state.
Meanwhile, according to the reports published by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Wednesday, three districts of the state; Bajali, Dhemaji and Kamrup are reeling under the effects of flood.
The deluge has affected the lives of over 6,900 people and 165 hectares of crop land in as many as 55 villages under six revenue circles in the three districts remain inundated.