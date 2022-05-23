Assam Floods: Six More Dead, Death Toll at 24

Six more persons have died in Assam due to floods, taking the death toll to 24.

This was state by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday.

Out of the six fatalities, four were reported from Nagaon and one each from Hojai and Cachar districts.

While 19 of the total died in floods, five others died due to landslides.

Over 7.19 lakh people have been affected across 22 districts in the state, ASDMA stated.

It further informed that a total of 26,489 stranded people have been evacuated with the help of disaster response forces and volunteers. In all, 624 relief camps and 729 relief distribution centres have been opened in all the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Army, Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, Civil Defence, Paramilitary forces, Indian Airforce, along with the district administrations, have been helping the district administration in the safe evacuation of people from affected areas.

So far, 25 MT of essential Commodities have been airdropped with the help of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in flood-ravaged Dima Hasao.

Further, the state government also allotted additional Rs 2 crores each to Cachar and Dima Hasao districts for releasing relief to the affected people.

