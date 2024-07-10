Assam Floods Trigger Japanese Encephalitis Outbreak In Sivasagar

An outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) has been reported in Assam’s Sivasagar district resulting in three fatalities and 12 people currently receiving treatment.
Moreover, 13 more individuals are experiencing encephalitis-like symptoms, though these cases have not yet been confirmed.
Health department officials from the district stated that flood conditions have led to an increase in mosquito breeding, heightening the risk of infection.
To combat the spread of encephalitis, the health department has arranged for spraying around the residences of diagnosed patients and flood-affected areas to reduce mosquito breeding.
It has also implemented special measures, such as distributing ORS packets to flood victims through ASHA workers to prevent diseases like diarrhea.
Efforts are also being made to medicate people in various locations to protect them from Japanese encephalitis.
JE is a viral brain infection that spreads through mosquito bites. The virus, found in pigs and birds, is passed to mosquitoes when they bite infected animals. There is no cure for the disease. Treatment is focused on relieving severe clinical signs and supporting the patient to overcome the infection.