Assam Floods: With 8 Deaths In 24 Hours, Toll Rises To 46

Meanwhile, the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level across several places including Neamatighat, Tezpur, Dhubri, Guwahati, and Goalpara. Apart from that the Subansiri River in Badatighat, Dikhour River in Sivasagar, Disang River in Manglamuraghat, Dhansiri in Numaligarh, Kopili in Kampur and Dharamtul, Barak at AP Ghat, BP Ghat, Chotabakra, and Fuletrak, Dhaleswari in Gharmura, Katakhal in Matizuri and Kushiyara in Karimganj are flowing above the danger mark. Additionally, the Burhidihing in Chenimari is flowing above the highest flood level indicating the precarious situation of Assam.