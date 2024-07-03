Assam Floods: With 8 Deaths In 24 Hours, Toll Rises To 46

As many as eight deaths were reported in flood-hit Assam in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 46 due to the disaster. The latest flood report on Wednesday prepared by the State Disaster Management Authority highlighted that three people, one each from Sonitpur, Sivasagar, and Golaghat remain missing.
According to the report, the confirmed deaths included a child and a woman along with six men. Two deaths were reported from Sonitpur, while one each was reported from Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Darrang, Golaghat, Biswanath, and Tinsukia districts.
Meanwhile, the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level across several places including Neamatighat, Tezpur, Dhubri, Guwahati, and Goalpara. Apart from that the Subansiri River in Badatighat, Dikhour River in Sivasagar, Disang River in Manglamuraghat, Dhansiri in Numaligarh, Kopili in Kampur and Dharamtul, Barak at AP Ghat, BP Ghat, Chotabakra, and Fuletrak, Dhaleswari in Gharmura, Katakhal in Matizuri and Kushiyara in Karimganj are flowing above the danger mark. Additionally, the Burhidihing in Chenimari is flowing above the highest flood level indicating the precarious situation of Assam.
The report highlighted that as many as 2,800 villages in 105 revenue circles across 29 districts of the state continue to grapple with the flood situation.
Furthermore, in light of the flood situation in Assam, the government is operating 515 relief camps and relief distribution centres in the worst-hit districts. These camps are currently housing 25,744 inmates including 106 pregnant and lactating women and 4,697 children.
Moreover, the report also pointed out that 11,20,165 animals and livestock remain affected by the flood situation in Assam with 110 washed away in floodwaters in the last 24 hours. The floods have also caused extensive damage to infrastructure including public roads and private houses, brought forth by the report.