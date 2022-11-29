Assam Cabinet Approves 3 More Flyovers in Guwahati

The Assam cabinet on Tuesday approved three more flyovers in Guwahati. This was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press conference held at Silchar after the cabinet meeting which was held for the first time at Barak Valley.

The new flyovers will be constructed in front of Down Town Hospital, one at Kumarpara and Fatasil Ambari.

The chief minister said that the DPR will be prepared for the flyovers and it will take one year time to prepare the same.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a special meeting of his cabinet at Silchar for the first time in the history of the state.

The government of Assam had notified establishment of its Mini Secretariat at Silchar for three districts of Barak valley on 19th February, 2021 to bring the government at the doorstep of the people.

However, this is the first time, state cabinet meeting was held in Silchar, the principal town of Barak Valley.