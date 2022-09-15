Assam: Foetus Left In A Box Sends Locals In Golaghat Into Frenzy

The recovery of a human foetus early Thursday morning has sent the locals Assam’s Golaghat into frenzy.

According to initial reports, the foetus was left inside a cardboard box on the roadside at around 3 am last night.

Locals said that foetus was delivered in the wee hours last night after a woman came to local clinic complaining of stomach ache. After that, locals suspect the foetus was left there as it might have been due to an unwanted pregnancy.

The incident took place at Rangajan Bazar in the Golaghat district of Assam.

Meanwhile, local police has reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident. Locals have also pointed the finger at a young woman employed as a tea garden worker.