BJP To Start 'Jail Bharo Andolan' In West Bengal After Durga Puja

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar said on Wednesday that the party will start ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ after Durga Puja against the state government.

Majumdar rejected the claims of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of violence that occurred in Tuesday in Kolkata.

He said, “TMC made people infiltrate our campaign and foment violence. Police provoked it too and stopped people at railway stations. We will start 'jail bharo andolan' after Durga Puja.”

Mamata Banerjee had earlier accused BJP workers in the state of indulging in violence during protests against her government and said that action will be taken against everyone creating nuisance.

She said, “People were harassed and public properties vandalised and destroyed. You can't have goons and bombs brought in, in the name of protests. Remember, police and fringe elements cannot go together. No anti-social activity will get any cover under the garb of politics, the police will take action if that happens.”

Banerjee also claimed that the BJP had brought workers from other states for the protests. She also defended the action taken by the police against the protestors.

“The police officers could have fired in the air but they were very measured in their response. This cannot happen, you cannot book trains and bring people from other states to create a nuisance in Bengal,” the CM added.