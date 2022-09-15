BJP To Start 'Jail Bharo Andolan' In West Bengal After Durga Puja

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar said on Wednesday that the party will start ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ after Durga Puja against the state government.
Majumdar rejected the claims of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of violence that occurred in Tuesday in Kolkata.
He said, “TMC made people infiltrate our campaign and foment violence. Police provoked it too and stopped people at railway stations. We will start 'jail bharo andolan' after Durga Puja.”
Mamata Banerjee had earlier accused BJP workers in the state of indulging in violence during protests against her government and said that action will be taken against everyone creating nuisance.
She said, “People were harassed and public properties vandalised and destroyed. You can't have goons and bombs brought in, in the name of protests. Remember, police and fringe elements cannot go together. No anti-social activity will get any cover under the garb of politics, the police will take action if that happens.”
Banerjee also claimed that the BJP had brought workers from other states for the protests. She also defended the action taken by the police against the protestors.
“The police officers could have fired in the air but they were very measured in their response. This cannot happen, you cannot book trains and bring people from other states to create a nuisance in Bengal,” the CM added.
This comes after clashes broke out in several parts of West Bengal as workers left for Kolkata to participate in the Nabanna Abhiyan on Tuesday.
Kolkata Police had on Tuesday detained the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari and MP Locket Chatterjee ahead of BJP’s protest march to state secretariat ‘Nabanna’.
The BJP leaders had been detained from Hastings in Kolkata as they were participating in the Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan. Adhikari, Chatterjee, Sukanta Majumdar and Rahul Sinha were taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.
Aadhikari said before his detention that CM Banerjee had lost the support of the people and that West Bengal had turned into North Korea.
He said, “Chief Minister Mamata does not have the support of her people and so, she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal. Police will have to pay for what it is doing since Monday. BJP is coming.”
The Calcutta High Court has sought a report from the West Bengal Home Secretary over the BJP’s ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ on September 19.