Assam: Food Poisoning Claims 3 Lives Of Same Family

In a tragic incident, three members of the same family died due to a bout of food poisoning in Assam on Wednesday.

The terrible incident has come to light in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. An aged woman along with two children died at Tekelangjun in the district.

The deceased woman was identified as Bongwari Kilingpi, while the two minor children were aged 11 and seven years. Their names are being withheld at the moment.

In November last year, at least 13 devotees fell ill after consuming puja Prasad in North Guwahati’s Changsari.

According to sources, the incident occurred in Banmaza where the devotees fell ill due to suspected food poisoning.

As many as 500 devotees in the area were suffering from diarrhea and vomiting after consuming the Prasad. Few patients whose condition weren’t critical were rushed to Tularam Bafna Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, the 13 devotees whose health conditions were critical was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further treatment after receiving medical examination at Tularam.

In the month of September, 2022, as many as 16 labourers fell ill due to suspected food poisoning in Biswanath.

The labourers fell ill after consuming food organised by their contractor at a hotel. It was alleged that the food was distributed in buckets which were used for storing chemical fertilizers.

Following the incident, all of them were admitted Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital for medical treatment.