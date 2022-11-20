Assam: 13 Devotees Fall Ill Due to Food Poisoning

At least 13 devotees fell ill after consuming puja Prasad in North Guwahati’s Changsari on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident occurred in Banmaza where the devotees fell ill due to suspected food poisoning.

As many as 500 devotees in the area were suffering from diarrhea and vomiting after consuming the Prasad.

Few patients whose condition weren’t critical were rushed to Tularam Bafna Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, the 13 devotees whose health conditions were critical was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further treatment after receiving medical examination at Tularam.