Assam: Food Poisoning Outbreak Leaves 24 Hospitalized

Children have also been severely affected. Mehek Afrin (7), and Sakil Rahman (10), were admitted to the Pediatric Ward with symptoms of vomiting, fever, and loose stools. The severity of their conditions varied, with some showing signs of dehydration. Mrinmoy Roy (5), and Sudarshana Nath (10), were placed in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) due to more severe symptoms, including high fever and pronounced dehydration.