Assam: Food Poisoning Outbreak Leaves 24 Hospitalized

A significant food poisoning incident has emerged in Assam's Baihata Chariali, with 24 individuals, including both adults and children, being hospitalized at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after consuming contaminated prasad and chickpeas. The outbreak was reported on August 7, 2024, following the consumption of prasad at a local event and chickpeas at a social gathering.
Among the affected, adults have experienced varying symptoms ranging from multiple episodes of loose stools and vomiting to fever and abdominal pain. The cases include Minara Begum (45), and Sarika Aziz (27), both of whom were admitted to Medicine Unit 5 under the care of Dr. D. Gautam.
They presented with symptoms of acute gastroenteritis (AGE) following the intake of contaminated sprouts. Additionally, Himani Deka (41), and Garima Deka (17), displayed mild dehydration, while Anima Nath (55), and Putuli Baruah (40), showed moderate to severe dehydration symptoms.
Children have also been severely affected. Mehek Afrin (7), and Sakil Rahman (10), were admitted to the Pediatric Ward with symptoms of vomiting, fever, and loose stools. The severity of their conditions varied, with some showing signs of dehydration. Mrinmoy Roy (5), and Sudarshana Nath (10), were placed in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) due to more severe symptoms, including high fever and pronounced dehydration.
The contamination is suspected to have originated from improperly prepared or handled prasad and chickpeas, leading to widespread illness among attendees of the affected events. The GMCH authorities are conducting further tests to confirm the exact source of the contamination and are providing supportive care to manage dehydration and other symptoms.
The situation remains under close observation, and public health officials are urging those who attended the events or consumed the food items to seek medical attention if they experience similar symptoms.