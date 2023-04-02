Assam: Forest Department Seizes Smuggled Timber in Goroimari

In a major crackdown against the illegal timber trade, the Forest department conducted a series of raids in South Kamrup, resulting in the seizure of smuggled timber and wood chips in Goroimari.

The operation, which was led by the Goroimari Forest Officer, targeted various areas in the region and proved to be highly successful.

During the raid, the Forest department seized a significant amount of timber, which was being smuggled out of the area. The smuggled timber was loaded onto a magic van, which was also confiscated by the authorities. The van, identified as AS25-DC-2071, was being used to transport the illegal goods, which were suspected to be headed towards various destinations outside of the state.

The Forest department officials, who were part of the operation, revealed that the smuggled timber was worth several lakhs of rupees. The wood chips, which were also seized during the raids, were believed to be part of the same illegal trade network. The department suspects that the smugglers had been operating in the area for quite some time and were involved in large-scale timber smuggling.

Further, the Forest department officials lauded the efforts of the Goroimari Forest Officer, who led the operation. They said that the officer had been instrumental in ensuring the success of the operation and that his leadership and guidance had been crucial in cracking down on the illegal timber trade in the area.

The Forest department has been on high alert in recent times, and their efforts have yielded positive results. The department has been conducting regular raids in various parts of the state to prevent the smuggling of timber and other forest resources. They have also been working with other agencies to ensure that the illegal trade is curbed and that the forests and wildlife of the state are protected.

Overall, the raids in South Kamrup mark a significant milestone in the fight against illegal timber trade in the state, and the Forest department's efforts are commendable. The authorities have assured the public that they will continue to be vigilant and take necessary actions to protect the state's forests and wildlife.