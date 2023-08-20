Assam
Assam: Forest Department's Crackdown in Hailakandi Nets Illegal Timber, Equipment
The owner of the timber mill successfully evaded capture, managing to flee before the forest department team arrived at the scene.
The forest department in Assam's Hailakandi seized illegal timber, along with an electric saw, during raids on Saturday night.
The owner of the timber mill successfully evaded capture, managing to flee before the forest department team arrived at the scene.
The confiscated timber, valued at over Rs 1 lakh in the market were seized during the operation.
The forest department's vigilant efforts underscore their commitment to curbing illegal activities and preserving the region's natural resources.