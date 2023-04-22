Assam: Valuable Smuggled Timber Seized in Baithalangso

In a major crackdown against illegal timber smuggling, the forest department conducted a drive at Baithalangso village in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The operation resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of valuable smuggled timber, including teak and gomari wood worth lakhs of rupees.

During the drive, the forest department officials also seized a Tata mobile vehicle with registration number AS09-C-8860, which was allegedly used to transport the smuggled timber.

The seized timber and vehicle have been handed over to the concerned authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.

In a similar instance that took place on April 2, the Forest department conducted a series of raids in South Kamrup, resulting in the seizure of smuggled timber and wood chips in Goroimari.

The operation, which was led by the Goroimari Forest Officer, targeted various areas in the region and proved to be highly successful.

During the raid, the forest department seized a significant amount of timber, which was being smuggled out of the area. The smuggled timber was loaded onto a magic van, which was also confiscated by the authorities. The van, identified as AS25-DC-2071, was being used to transport the illegal goods, which were suspected to be headed toward various destinations outside of the state.