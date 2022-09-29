Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary Reviews Functioning of CAMPA

The Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Thursday reviewed the functioning of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) in Assam.

CAMPA is meant to promote afforestation and regeneration activities as a way of compensating for forest land diverted to non-forest uses.

The Minister directed the officers to strictly administer State CAMPA’s utilisation of funds received under the State Compensatory Afforestation Fund (SCAF) and Central Government for undertaking compensatory afforestation, assisted natural regeneration, conservation and protection of forests, infrastructure development, wildlife conservation and protection and other related activities.

Directing the officers to utilise the state CAMPA funds, Patowary said that there must be tangible results as far as increasing Assam’s forest cover is concerned.

He also issued warnings against those DFOs and other officials who are found negligent in carrying out their duties.

He said, “We should emulate successful model of other states and Social Forestry Department must actively endeavour to plant more trees while ensuring maximum survival of the saplings. There should be quantifiable outcomes of plantation programmes implemented in the state.”