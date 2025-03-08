Assam Forest Minister Shares Rare Clouded Leopard Sighting from Dehing Patkai

Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary recently shared an exciting conservation update— a rare clouded leopard has been captured on a camera trap inside Dehing Patkai National Park.

Taking to Facebook, Patowary wrote, “Thrilling conservation update! Our camera trap inside Dehing Patkai National Park has just captured a rare and remarkable sighting of a Clouded Leopard.”

“Listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, the Clouded Leopard (Neofelis nebulosa) is a shy and elusive big cat found across the forests of the eastern Himalayas, Northeast India and Southeast Asia,” he added.

First described in 1821, this species is known for its unique dusky-grey blotches and irregular cloud-like markings. It has a long tail of 61 to 91 cm that helps it balance while climbing trees. The clouded leopard is highly skilled at descending vertical tree trunks headfirst and primarily hunts at night.

Despite being a close genetic relative of other pantherine cats, the species has been facing a rapid decline due to large-scale deforestation and commercial poaching. Fewer than 10,000 adult clouded leopards remain in the wild, with each subpopulation having fewer than 1,000 individuals.

In India, clouded leopards are found in Sikkim, northern West Bengal, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya. Camera trap surveys have recorded their presence in protected areas like Pakke Tiger Reserve, Manas National Park, Khangchendzonga Biosphere Reserve, and Dampa Tiger Reserve.

