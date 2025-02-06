Gauhati HC Orders Assam Officials to Appear Over Illegal Coal Mining in Dehing Patkai

The Gauhati High Court has directed the Principal Secretary to the Assam Government's Home and Political Department and Assam Director General of Police (DGP) to appear before it in connection to the illegal coal mining activities in the Dehing Patkai forest.

According to reports, the directives were issued following a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the illegal mining operations in the region, including the forest areas of the Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary.

The court's decision came after the state government failed to submit an affidavit on the matter over the past two years. The court expressed its concern over the delay and, as a result, was compelled to issue a stern order.

The court has instructed both the Principal Secretary and the Assam DGP to appear in person on February 14, 2025, at 10:30 am.

However, the court also clarified that if the state government submits the affidavit before February 13, there will be no need for their physical appearance in court.

The PIL, which raised concerns about the illegal coal mining in various forest areas, including the Saleki Proposed Reserve Forest and other parts of Dehing Patkai, has highlighted the growing environmental damage caused by such activities.